SCS teacher to appear on Ellen show Thursday

A Shelby County Schools teacher is getting some national attention Thursday by appearing on the Ellen Degeneres show.

Michael Scruggs' classroom videos have been going viral because before every class he gets his students to repeat the chant "I am Number One" and "I have everything it takes to be Number One."

"I think it's very positive. It's very rewarding because it highlights the things that I've been doing for so long and not just in the classroom, but the things that I've been doing outside of the classroom," Scruggs said.

You can catch it all on the Ellen Show on Thursday at 2 p.m. on WMC.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.