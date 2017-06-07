Robbery suspect still at large after following woman in hotel

The Memphis Police Department is asking for help identifying a man responsible for the robbery at the Baymont Inn at 6020 Shelby Oaks Drive.

He followed a woman into the elevator, stole her wallet and fled southbound from the hotel on June 6.

Appling Farms Investigators are asking for assistance on his capture.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.