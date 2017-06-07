Neighbors fight proposed apartments at E. Pkwy, Sam Cooper

Midtown homeowners say a proposed development would ruin the feel of the community and be totally out of place with their neighborhood.

They said they’ll do whatever it takes to keep a planned upscale apartment complex from ending up on the eight-acre land at East Parkway and Sam Cooper across from Overton Park.

"I think it's terrible,” said Ken Kelly, summing up what most of his Midtown neighbors think about the proposal.



"I've been waiting 16 years for the land to be developed," said Rose Doherty. "I would really like it to be infilled with single family homes. I've worked hard in our neighborhood to make it the best it can be."



Houses that once stood on this land were torn down in the 1970's to make way for Interstate 40, which was originally planned to go through the neighborhood and Overton Park until people opposed to the project stopped it.



Real estate development firm MaKowsky Ringle and Greenberg sent notices to neighbors letting them know about the plan for the multi-family structures. MRG also held meetings with neighbors.



In a statement, Gary Makowsky said the development will promote a "21st Century Memphis" and it will "enhance the overall history and feel of the community."



"Two-hundred rental units right there is going to overpower this whole neighborhood," Kelly said.

Doherty and Kelly plan to join other neighbors at a land use control board meeting to protest the development.

The board could make a decision Thursday on the fate of the project. Then the city council, which will be presented with the petition, has to approve it.

