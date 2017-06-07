Professional disc golf tournament coming to Bud Hill Disc Golf Course

It's called Disc or Frisbee Golf, and this weekend the pros will be in the Mid-South for the Bud Hill Master Tournament.

It's happening on an 18-hole private course in Shelby Forest.

Players walk the fairways with discs and try to throw them into baskets.

The rules are similar to golf, and it all starts Saturday morning.

"We got people from Florida, Arizona, Tyler Texas, Louisiana coming and it’s a field of 90,” said Bud Hill owner Danny Daniels. “It's going to be a good event, pretty weather, pretty weekend."

A California tournament might also be coming to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

