Law enforcement raids Memphis home

Law enforcement raided a home in Castalia Heights on Thursday morning.

WMC Action News 5 crews saw officers banging on a door at the corner of Larose Avenue and Trezevant Street as they yelled, “search warrant.”

Law enforcement officials have not said what the reason for the raid was.

Police officers carried a large box out of the home, but it's unclear what was inside. A woman also limped out of the building and appeared to be injured.

The homeowner did not have any comment on the issue.

A man was handcuffed outside the home, but police later released him and allowed him back inside.

There are also several reports from Wednesday night and Thursday morning about raids happening in other parts of town.

There were even reports of helicopters circling the area of Mud Island.

No law enforcement agencies have commented on the subject.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more. We will have that information available as soon as it comes in.

