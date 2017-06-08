Clarksdale barber transforms homeless man with haircut, trim

The Memphis Police Department is looking for three suspects, all of whom failed to comply with the GPS monitoring program by not keeping their devices charged which is in violation of their bail conditions.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said is a serial con-artist that scammed multiple victims.More >>
An Instagram user’s video went viral after he showed the power of a hug.More >>
Law enforcement raided a home in Castalia Heights on Thursday morning.More >>
A barber in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is receiving plenty of praise online after sharing before and after pictures of a homeless man he gave a haircut and beard trim to.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The man saw the driver was having a seizure and rushed to save him.More >>
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>
Twelve-year-old golden retriever Molson, who was diagnosed with cancer and given just months to live, has had nonstop fun crossing off items on his bucket list, which his owner wrote for him. That included getting married.More >>
The boy told his brother one of his teeth was loose but the other wasn’t, charging documents say.More >>
