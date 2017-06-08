Clarksdale barber transforms homeless man with haircut, trim

A barber in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is receiving plenty of praise online after sharing before and after pictures of a homeless man he gave a haircut and beard trim to.

Dave Houston of Dooney’s Barbershop posted the side-by-side pictures of the transformation—a post that has since been shared hundreds of times.

Houston said the man walked into the shop and said, “I hear you help people.” So Houston gave him a totally new look.

