Multiple suspects missing after GPS devices fail

Multiple suspects are on the run after failing to maintain their court-ordered GPS tracking.

It's a requirement that is supposed to keep their alleged victims safe before trial.

Wednesday, Memphis police posted three mugshots of suspects who they say tampered with their devices. On Thursday, they posted two more suspects’ mugshots.



There are five suspects in total, and police confirm they are still out on the run. Now, investigators need your help in finding them.

Christopher Mack, Rhia Perry, Terrance Patterson, Markail McKinley, and Nelson Solis are wanted for failing to charge their GPS monitor devices.



They are charged with five separate aggravated assault and domestic violence cases, but police say all of them violated their bond conditions by not charging their devices.



Diana Woods knows the dangers of an accused abuser on the loose. She witnessed her friends survive domestic violence before.

"If there is any possibility that the person that has been charged is anywhere near the victim and police can't find them, and that sort of thing, I think that Facebook perhaps is a good means or avenue for putting the word out there," Woods said.



Investigators discovered Rhia Perry was previously arrested for tampering with her device.



According to the official police affidavit, in March 2017 police found her bracelet with "a missing pin and loose on the ankle."



"If they are internally taking the bracelet off and they potentially still have some hostility, animosity towards the victim, it is very concerning, very concerning that they could go and find the victim,” Woods said.



It's a serious danger that Woods said victims need to be aware of.



"Again we are talking life or death for the victim potentially," Woods said.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these five individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

