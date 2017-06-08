Three suspects missing after GPS devices fail

The Memphis Police Department is looking for three suspects, all of whom failed to comply with the GPS monitoring program by not keeping their devices charged--which is in violation of their bail conditions.

Christopher Mack, Rhia Perry, and Terrance Patterson are wanted by MPD for allowing their monitoring devices to fail. This caused MPD to lose communication with the suspects.

All three were charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these three individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

