Three suspects missing after GPS devices fail

The Memphis Police Department is looking for three suspects, all of whom failed to comply with the GPS monitoring program by not keeping their devices charged which is in violation of their bail conditions.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they said is a serial con-artist that scammed multiple victims.More >>
An Instagram user’s video went viral after he showed the power of a hug.More >>
Law enforcement raided a home in Castalia Heights on Thursday morning.More >>
A barber in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is receiving plenty of praise online after sharing before and after pictures of a homeless man he gave a haircut and beard trim to.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
The man saw the driver was having a seizure and rushed to save him.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
