Video of dad, daughter shows off problem-solving abilities of simple hug

An Instagram user’s video went viral after he showed the power of a hug.

The man (@pop_vazquez) has a conversation with his young daughter in the video, and asks why she’s crying.

“I want Mommy,” she said.

“I want to see Mommy too,” he replies.

Then, they hug it out and solve all the world’s issues:

The video quickly shot up to nearly 2 million views in just a day.

“Sometimes these women just need a hug!” he captioned.

However, the two threw a wrinkle into the video’s popularity with another video post.

“My shorty said why are y’all tripping it was all fake!” he captioned.

In the second video, he asks why she was crying.

“Why was you doing that? Was you fronting?” he asked.

She says yes…but we still have our doubts.

Real or fake, we still can all learn a lesson from these two—sometimes, you just need a hug!

