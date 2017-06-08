Former WMC sports director Jack Eaton's estate on sale

Dozens of people lined up to get a look at former WMC Action News 5 Sports Director Jack Eaton’s Memphis estate.

Some people stood in line for hours to get a peek at the estate, which recently went on sale.

Big Jack died in February 2016 at the age of 86 after 35 years at WMC.

The home is located on Rabb Road, near Quince Road in Southeast Memphis.

Thursday marked the first of three open houses. Another will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Chris Luther is at the home and checking out all of the cool stuff on the inside. He’ll give you a look inside tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

