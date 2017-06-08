Hwy 385 eastbound at Hacks Cross Road closed due to accidents

Eastbound traffic on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road is blocked as a result of two separate accidents involving four vehicles.

At least one person was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Office, traffic on Highway 385 eastbound was already down to one lane as crews worked to repave the road.

A painter's van rear-ended a large truck causing the first accident. The second accident occurred when a driver attempted to navigate out of the standstill traffic caused by the first accident.

Those driving eastbound on Highway 385 should use an alternative route until the accidents are cleared and the road is reopened.

