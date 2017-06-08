Man killed in Hwy 385 accident identified

The man critically injured in one of two accidents Thursday on Highway 385 has died, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Edguardo Arita, 32, was pronounced dead after he was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Arita was driving a GMC Sierra van eastbound on Highway 385 near Hacks Cross Road when he rear-ended a commercial dump truck filled with rocks. The front end of his vehicle partially went underneath the back of the dump truck.

Investigators said Arita’s vehicle left about 20 feet of skid marks before he rear-ended the dump truck and said he most likely did not see the truck stop until the last minute.

The driver of the dump truck, a 60-year-old man, was not injured.

The second accident occurred when a driver attempted to navigate out of the standstill traffic caused by the first accident.

According to Shelby County Sheriff's Office, traffic on Highway 385 eastbound was already down to one lane as crews worked to repave the road.

Those driving eastbound on Highway 385 should use an alternative route until the accidents are cleared and the road is reopened.

