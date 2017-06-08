TBI: Domestic violence up, school crimes down

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two studies on crime statistics Thursday, focusing on domestic violence and school crime in the state.

TBI said domestic violence happened at a slight uptick in 2016.

A total of 78,100 domestic violence cases were reported, up 0.4 percent from 2015. Simple assault accounted for two-thirds of these reported offenses.

TBI said females are 71.5 percent of all reported victims, and children make up just under 10 percent.

The school crimes numbers focused on 2014-16. TBI said the number of offenses during that time decreased by 8.8 percent.

Simple assault was again the most frequently reported.

The largest number of reported incident happened between 12 p.m. and 2:59 p.m., with September being the most frequent month for school crimes.

