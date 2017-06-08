Paul Mitchell to offer free haircuts to MLGW employees

Paul Mitchell the School Memphis will offer free haircuts to MLGW employees throughout the month of June.

"At Paul Mitchell, we pride ourselves on our culture and any opportunity to give back," Bobby Willey, marketing leader at Paul Mitchell, said in a release. "We are beyond thankful for all of the employees who have spent countless hours away from their families to ensure that others can have power,"

Employees are required to bring their badge and ID showing that they are an employee for MLGW.

