Norvell named Tennessee Coach of the Year

Memphis football head coach Mike Norvell was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association College Football Coach of the Year.

Norvell will be honored during the annual TSWA Hall of Fame dinner and awards banquet set for Thursday, July 13, at Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus, according to a release by the athletic department.

This is the second-consecutive season that the Memphis head coach has won the award with Justin Fuente winning in 2015.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.