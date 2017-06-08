Norvell named Tennessee Coach of the Year

Law enforcement raided a home in Castalia Heights on Thursday morning.More >>
Paul Mitchell the School Memphis will offer free haircuts to MLGW employees throughout the month of June.More >>
Dozens of people lined up to get a look at former WMC Action News 5 Sports Director Jack Eaton’s Memphis estate.More >>
Eastbound traffic on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road is blocked as a result of two separate accidents involving four vehicles.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two studies on crime statistics Thursday, focusing on domestic violence and school crime in the state.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
"He kept saying 'bush, bush, bang, bang, bang'," said the 7-year-old's grandmother, Renee Cumberland. "Once we asked him, 'were you talking about the bus and you got hit?' He said 'Yes! Bang, Bang, Bang'!"More >>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.More >>
