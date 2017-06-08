Man accused of harassing young girls severely beaten

A man is in critical condition after being accused of harassing girls.

Neighbors said the fight started after he was allegedly harassing a group of young girls.

According to police, one clue that could help find the people responsible for putting a man in the hospital could have been caught on camera.

Memphis Police Department said Tuesday night a fight broke out in broad daylight at the Timber Pines Apartments, putting one man in the hospital.

"I came outside and he was lying on the ground," one resident, who didn't want to be identified because the men are still on the run, said.

Officers said a 33-year-old man was found with broken bones, cuts, and scrapes in a state of shock after several people assaulted him in front of the apartments.

The beating took place after residents accused him of being a child predator.

"He was walking, coming down the street and harassing some young girls, the guy was like 'hey, you know, don't do that', they had words and a fight broke out," one witness said.

The residents at the apartment complex said they look out for each other.

"Cause everybody over here like family," one resident said.

There are at least a dozen surveillance cameras. Police said they have asked for surveillance video but it was not readily available.

Some residents said they have doubts on if the cameras work or not, but it does make them feel safer.

"It's normally quiet, but we do have cameras so it keeps a lot of the stuff down," one resident said.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

