High school student hosts free soccer camp for children

Thanks to one high school student, dozens of children are attending a soccer camp this week free of charge.

Even though soccer is the world's most popular sport, it's one that several in Memphis had never played until they met one special high schooler.



The moment you meet Isabelle Fraire, you feel her passion for her favorite sport



"Soccer is obviously a big part of my life," Isabella said.

She has played soccer since she was three. Now, the 16-year-old is passing that passion to others through a free soccer camp.

The camp is full of 40 children from Big Brothers Big Sisters between first and fourth grades.

"Really getting to know the kids and having them be a part of my life,” Isabella said. "It's fun to play and it's cool."



Aaliyah Jones is one of the camp's soccer stars. The 8-year-old had never played soccer before this week, but she is having a great time so far.

"You get to learn a lot of stuff about soccer and get better if you want to play soccer,” Aaliyah said.



She and the other first timers don't have to pay a dime to learn their new sport. Isabella footed the bill through fundraisers and donations.

While she’s teaching these campers how to run, kick and score, she's also forming relationships that will last long after the camp ends on Friday.

Each kid from Big Brothers, Big Sisters who attends the soccer camp is being sent home with a free soccer ball so they can continue practicing.

