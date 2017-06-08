WMC5 hosts blood drive on 'World Blood Donor Day'

World Blood Donor Day is Wednesday, June 14, 2017!

WMC5 is teaming up with Lifeblood to host a blood drive outside of our studios at 1960 Union Avenue. You're invited to come by and make a difference.

The blood drive will start at 7 a.m. and run through 6 p.m.

One donor can save up to three lives, which is why Lifeblood really wants people to step up and give the gift of life.

If you'd like to donate at our blood drive, walk-ins are encouraged. If you'd prefer to reserve a spot, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.