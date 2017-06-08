Westy's shooting victim's health deteriorating 1 year later

Westy’s owner Jake Schorr said it feels like yesterday that two of his regular customers were shot on his restaurant’s patio last June.

“What human being deserves that?” Schorr said. “There is no logic.”

Investigators said Justin Welch shot two people at Westy’s on North Main Street on June 4, 2016. He also shot three people and ran over Officer Verdell Smith late that same night. Additionally, he shot an employee at Bass Pro Shop at the Pyramid.

One customer, Al Sakan, has been home from the hospital for months recovering.

But Josh Walton, the other customer who was shot, has taken a turn for the worse and it does not look good, according to his family and friends.

“We can't help it, it's imprinted in our lives forever,” Schorr said.

Schorr said he and his customers are praying for Josh Walton, and at times, even a year later, it's been tough dealing with this tragedy. He said many of them are even going through counseling.

“The employees here, that's why we talk about it and we deal with it and I support them,” Schorr said.

