Chief SCS auditor: Auditors will do 'due diligence' during transcript audit

Parents and community members packed a meeting at the Shelby County School Board with one question - how will their child be impacted by the upcoming investigation into all high school transcripts.

An investigation is underway after a former Trezevant High School principal resigned and sent out a letter about grade discrepencies.

The Chief Auditor of SCS sat down with WMC5 investigators as the audit gets underway.

"There's a professional level of due diligence that we apply to allegations," chief auditor Leon Pattman said.

Dixon Hughes Goodman is the independent contractor hired to complete the audit of all high school transcripts.

"They're going to be a part of guiding us, partnering with us, to make sure the investigation's adequate, they're transparent, and everyone can trust the results of the investigation,, " Pattman said.

According to Pattman's timeline, he said the district was made aware of grade discrepancies at Trezevant High School in September 2016. After the district investigated in November 2016 changes were put in place.

Those changes included monthly reports to check changes to transcripts and a recommendation to hire two school operation monitors for the 2017-2018 budget year.

With the resignation of former principal Ronnie Mackin, there are more investigations underway.

"When you make an allegation we want to know about the where, who, how, all these things happens," Pattman said.

Pattman said in depth steps are taken each time an allegation is made. As the school year approaches, and the district investigates, he said the focus is on the students.

"Channel our resources to provide a good, quality education for our students," Pattman said.

Pattman said, "if you see something, say something". He is encouraging parents, students, and staff members to come forward with any information they may have.

WMC Action News 5's Sasha Jones is at the meeting and will have a complete report on WMC5 @ 10.

