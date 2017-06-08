St. Jude Dream Home features early American-inspired designs

This house features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and is an estimated 3,900 square feet.

How to use these interactives: Below you will find several before-and-after sliders of the home. Take the green handle and slide it from left to right to examine the construction on the St. Jude Dream Home, as well as the finished product. On mobile devices it is easier to click "show only before" or "show only after."

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is now open for weekend tours! But, this beautiful home wasn't built overnight. It took hard work and long hours by dozens of volunteers. Use the interactive photos below to see the progress!

With more construction donors than ever before, the 3-bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom house has a welcoming, small-town charm.

Tucked away in the rapidly-growing town of Rossville, Tennessee, just a few minutes from Collierville, you can find the 3,000 square foot dream home.

The early American-inspired design starts with a spacious living area and tall ceilings. The lighting fixtures, hand-scraped hardwood floors, and intricate tiling add a vintage vibe throughout the house.

In the kitchen, you will find professional grade appliances, including a touch-screen range, wine fridge, and a dining table built into the island. There is even a cozy place for the family dog underneath the staircase.

Also downstairs, visitors will find a guest bedroom, bathroom, and a half-bathroom. There is also an outdoor entertainment area with a retractable screened-in porch.

The body, eye-popping master suite was designed by Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's Michael Maloney. He also designed a master bathroom you won't ever want to leave.

Upstairs, you will find another bed, bathroom, a media room, and a lot of attic space.

The half-million dollar dream home could be yours if you reserve a ticket for $100, all of which benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Those who reserve a ticket by Friday night will also be entered into the drawing to win their choice of a Honda Civic LX or a Nissan Sentra S.

Call 1-800-224-6681 or click here to reserve your ticket. https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/memphis.html

