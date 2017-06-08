St. Jude Dream Home features early American-inspired designs

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is now open for weekend tours! But, this beautiful home wasn't built overnight. It took hard work and long hours by dozens of volunteers. Use the interactive photos below to see the progress!
How to use these interactives: Below you will find several before-and-after sliders of the home. Take the green handle and slide it from left to right to examine the construction on the St. Jude Dream Home, as well as the finished product. On mobile devices it is easier to click "show only before" or "show only after."
This house features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and is an estimated 3,900 square feet.
