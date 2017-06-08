Mobile pantry to provide food to Raleigh residents

The Mid-South Food Bank will provide a mobile pantry to give away food to Raleigh residents.

The event will be Friday, June 9 from 2-4 p.m.

Residents must have an MLGW bill with them that has a 38128 zip code.

Food will be given to 500 families to help alleviate the cost of replacing food lost during the storms.

You do not have to be a SNAP recipient to participate.

The mobile food pantry will be at the Breath of Life Christian Center, located at 3795 Frayser-Raleigh Road.

