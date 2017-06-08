Man in critical condition after shooting in Orange Mound - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man in critical condition after shooting in Orange Mound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night, Memphis police confirmed. 

The man was found in the 1500 block of Hugenot Avenue off of Lamar Avenue and has been taken to the hospital. 

No additional details are available at this time. 

