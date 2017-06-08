MABJ hosts project to inspire black men

Stereotypes of black men in the media are the topic of a free and open discussion this weekend.

The Memphis Association of Black Journalists is sponsoring the event, which is open to everyone and includes WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin.



“This is a national thing, you know really changing the way we see black men within the media and within our communities,” Jerry explained. “And letting it be known that there are positive black men out there doing great things.”



The event is Saturday, June 10 and runs from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. It will be held at the Greater Imani Church, the Cathedral of Faith at 3834 Austin Peay Highway.

To learn more, check out their Facebook event page.

