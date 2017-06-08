Former Memphian recounts experience in London during terrorist attack

An award-winning children's book author, artists, and former Memphian was in London during the terrorist attack.

"People were scared and very supportive of one another," Kelly Fischer said.

Fischer was in London for an exhibition of her art at Royal Opera Arcade Gallery.

Fischer didn't witness the attack on London Bridge, but she saw the ripple impact across the city.

She said security was very tight even before the attack, but it became even tighter after the attack.

Fischer said the attack did not stop people from going out to events, but there were long lines at events because of bag checks.

Fischer grew up in Memphis and moved to Switzerland after college. She has exhibited her art all over the world, including Memphis.

