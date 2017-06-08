2 officers on bicycles struck in D.C., 1 critical

Multiple suspects are on the run after failing to maintain their court-ordered GPS tracking. It's a requirement that is supposed to keep their alleged victims safe before trial.More >>
Police are investigating after an East Memphis barbecue restaurant was robbed at knifepoint Thursday night.
Midtown residents were more than relieved to hear a no vote to the Overton Gateway Project. Shelby County's Land Use Control Board voted "no" to the development plans proposed for the Overton Gateway project.
Parents and community members packed a meeting at the Shelby County School Board with one question -
People at a Memphis apartment complex found their water cut off even though they were all paid up on their rent.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.
Jennifer Underwood has been renting a home on Woodview Drive in Petal, but now that her lease has expired, she must find a new home.
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.
