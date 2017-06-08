2 officers on bicycles struck in D.C., 1 critical

Two police officers on bicycles were struck when a pickup truck swerved around a bus and hit the officers, according to NBC Washington.

One of those officers is in critical condition and the other was seriously hurt in Washington D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood.

NBC Washington reports at least two other people were also hurt. It's unclear if those people were pedestrians or riding bicycles.

According NBC Washington, witnesses said the pickup truck swerved around a WMATA bus and then hit the officers.

One person is in custody.

