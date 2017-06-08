MLGW shuts off water to apartment complex after bill not paid

Residents at Kimball Cabana Apartments were angry after their water was shut off, despite paying rent (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

People at a Memphis apartment complex found their water cut off even though they were all paid up on their rent.

It's a problem that left hundreds of residents high and dry.

MLGW warned residents at the Kimball Cabana Apartments they might lose utilities. According to MLGW, the complex did not pay its bill.

Residents, however, were not worried. The warnings were commonplace...until they weren't.

"As a community, we need our water to take care of our kids and do the things we need to do as civilized people with water," one resident, who did not want to be identified, said.

The man is one of the many people who live int he apartments who have not had water for more than 24 hours.

Some residents said the matter is made worse since residents are recovering from the Memorial Day weekend storms.

"That's real hard 'cause we just went through a devastating storm where we was without lights for five days and to not have water," resident Angelic Cathy said.

The complex's many children went to the store across the street asking for water. At first, the owner didn't know why.

"I had kids who asked for water, but I did not know the water was off here," store owner Sam Abusall said. "Now I realize that so they will come to get water from my store."

The residents said they got a notice Wednesday saying the water would be off for a couple of hours because of a plumbing problem.

MLGW said the bill was not paid by the complex and that is why the water was turned off.

Residents admit they got this letter from MLGW May 25 saying they might lose water and electricity. But, they told me they didn't pay attention to it.

"We got this letter here every month. It come in the mail," one resident said.

The residents said the water and electricity are never turned off so the letter didn't mean much to them until Wednesday when the water was turned off. It was turned back on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.