Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q robbed at knifepoint

Police are investigating after an East Memphis barbecue restaurant was robbed at knifepoint Thursday night.

Witnesses told police the suspect walked into Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q with a knife and took an unknown amount of cash before running off.

The suspect is described as a black male standing 5-feet-tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue bandana, blue hoodie, and blue jeans.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact MPD.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.