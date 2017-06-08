Redbirds win 3-2 in New Orleans

The Memphis Redbirds got eight strikeouts from Jack Flaherty in a 3-2 victory Thursday night at New Orleans.
Luke Voit hammered his league-leading 20th double of the year.
The Redbirds now return home for a seven-game, eight-day home stand starting on Friday with the first meeting of the year with the Nashville Sounds (Athletics). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
