4 tied for lead after round one FESJC

With the forecast clear and sunny...the weather at the FedEx St. Jude Classic is the talk of the pros on day one.

"Today the weather was a great as you can get it around here," Retief Goosen said.

"It was soft and the greens were absolutely perfect," Stewart Cink said.

The talk among the fans going into the round was Rickie Fowler. As the highest ranked player in the tournament...Fowler didn't quite meet the fans' expectations on the day.

He finished four over and sits tied for 123rd on the leaderboard heading into the next round.

So who's at the top? Phil Mickelson? No.

Adam Scott? Nope, not him either. He seemed rather bummed after what he calls a "disappointing day."

"Just one of those days where it didn't feel as good as it has been, and it happens," Scott said.

It just happens that the men atop of the leaderboard on day one aren't your household names.

Matt Every, Scott Brown, Stewart Cink, and Sebastian Munoz all shot six under to finish the day in a four way tie.

But it's just day one, as Every can attest to.

"They don't hand out trophies after the first round," Every said.

So who will get the trophy? Can Fowler turn it around? How about Phil Mickelson in his 5th straight appearance in Memphis?

He's one under, five shots off the pace.

"If I can drive it well tomorrow, I think I can have a mid to low round in the 60s," Mickelson said.

Or young gun Braden Thornberry, the Ole Miss sophomore who just won the NCAA championship and is the college player of the year. He's in at even par.

We've got three more rounds to find out. $1.1 million awaits the winner.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.