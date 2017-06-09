Code Orange air alert issued for Memphis area Friday

Shelby County Health Department issued a Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory for Friday, June 8.

The advisory included the Memphis metro area—which includes Shelby, Crittenden, and DeSoto counties.

The alert means ozone levels are forecast to exceed the eight-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Active children and adults and people with respiratory issues are urged to take precautions, which can include:

Limiting prolonged outdoor activities during afternoon hours

Refueling cars and lawnmowers after 7 p.m., avoiding spills and not “topping off” tanks

Carpooling or mass transit

Combining errands instead of making several trips

Drive less, especially during peak hours or hot days

High ozone levels can cause nose, eye, throat, and lung irritation. They can also aggravate existing conditions and lead to increased potential illness for those sensitive groups.

MATA transportation will be discounted to $.25 for Friday only due to the Code Orange

