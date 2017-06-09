Streets to close on Saturday near National Civil Rights Museum

A Shelby County grand jury indicted a 20-year-old accused carjacker who caused a standoff with police last week.More >>
A man is in jail, charged with killing a 69-year-old woman who was found dead in April.More >>
Shelby County Health Department issued a Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory for Friday, June 8.More >>
The National Civil Rights Museum, and several streets around the museum, will close on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 3 p.m. for a special event -- Night a the Lorraine.More >>
The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours! You can tour the home every Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) until the giveaway on June 18.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.More >>
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.More >>
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.More >>
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.More >>
New Hanover County Schools has issued an apology to anyone offended by remarks made by Commissioner Skip Watkins at Trask Middle School’s eighth-grade award ceremony Thursday.More >>
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.More >>
