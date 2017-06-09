Streets to close on Saturday near National Civil Rights Museum

The National Civil Rights Museum, and several streets around the museum, will close on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 3 p.m. for a special event -- Night a the Lorraine.

The street closures include:

• Butler Ave. between S. Main and Mulberry;

• Huling Ave. between S. Main and St. Martin St.; and

• St. Martin St. between Second St. and Butler Ave.

