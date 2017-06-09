Rooker named First Team All-America by Baseball America - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Rooker named First Team All-America by Baseball America

(Source: Twitter/@HailStateBB) (Source: Twitter/@HailStateBB)
STARKVILLE, MS (WMC) -

Mississippi State first baseman Brent Rooker keeps raking in the hardware.

Rooker was named a First Team All-American by Baseball America on Thursday.

Rooker has already earned National Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors by Collegiate baseball, in addition to being named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (first Bulldog to ever win that award) and First Team All-SEC honors.

Rooker owns a .395 batting average to go with 23 home runs, a school-record 30 doubles, and 82 RBIs—one of the best seasons in Mississippi State history.

His list of 2017 accomplishments include:

  • SEC Player of the Year
  • Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
  • Baseball America First Team All-American
  • Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American
  • First Team All-SEC
  • Ferriss Trophy Winner (Best amateur baseball player in the state of Mississippi)
  • Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist
  • Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist
  • SEC Player of the Week - Feb. 27, April 3 & April 10
  • NCBWA National Hitter of the Week - Feb. 28 & April 11
  • NCBWA Player of the Month (March)
  • National Player of the Week - Feb. 27 & April 10 (Collegiate Baseball)
  • Perfect Game/Rawlings Player of the Week - April 11

Rooker and his Bulldogs will take on LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional this weekend. They’ll open with an 8 p.m. tilt on Saturday on ESPN2.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly