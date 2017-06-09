Rooker named First Team All-America by Baseball America

Mississippi State first baseman Brent Rooker keeps raking in the hardware.

Rooker was named a First Team All-American by Baseball America on Thursday.

Rooker has already earned National Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors by Collegiate baseball, in addition to being named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year (first Bulldog to ever win that award) and First Team All-SEC honors.

Rooker owns a .395 batting average to go with 23 home runs, a school-record 30 doubles, and 82 RBIs—one of the best seasons in Mississippi State history.

His list of 2017 accomplishments include:

SEC Player of the Year

Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year

Baseball America First Team All-American

Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American

First Team All-SEC

Ferriss Trophy Winner (Best amateur baseball player in the state of Mississippi)

Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

SEC Player of the Week - Feb. 27, April 3 & April 10

NCBWA National Hitter of the Week - Feb. 28 & April 11

NCBWA Player of the Month (March)

National Player of the Week - Feb. 27 & April 10 (Collegiate Baseball)

Perfect Game/Rawlings Player of the Week - April 11

Rooker and his Bulldogs will take on LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional this weekend. They’ll open with an 8 p.m. tilt on Saturday on ESPN2.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.