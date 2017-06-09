Man charged with killing 69-year-old neighbor

Sherlain Rowe (L) was found murdered in Whitehaven, according to MPD. (Source: Family)

A man is in jail, charged with killing a 69-year-old woman who was found dead in April.

On April 19, officers went to the Whitehaven home of Sherlain Rowe. When they arrived, she was found dead and covered in blood. Officers said she had been dead for more than a day.

Officers later determined that she was killed by blunt force trauma to the head and body and strangulation.

Police later determined next door neighbor Terrance Wilks-Brown, 44, was a suspect in the homicide.

Brown admitted to getting into a fight with Rowe on April 17, pushing her to the ground when he said she hit her head on the floor.

Police said Brown left the home without telling anyone of the incident.

He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated burglary and remains in jail on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.