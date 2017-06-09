Man who caused Frayser standoff indicted on carjacking charge

A Shelby County grand jury indicted a 20-year-old accused carjacker who caused a standoff with police last week.

Dennis Compton was indicted on charges of carjacking by use of a deadly weapon and employing a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony. He was multiple other pending cases as well.

Compton is accused of ramming police cruisers on several occasions before barricading himself inside a Frayser apartment Sunday. Hours later, he was taken into custody.

The carjacking indictment stems from an incident that happened on May 17. Police said Compton pointed a rifle or shotgun at a Minnesota woman and stole her 2014 Hyundai as she pulled into a motel on Lamar Avenue.

That woman’s vehicle was found and recovered six days later on E. Holmes Road.

Later that month, police said Compton was driving a Ford F-150 reported stolen from Southaven. When they tried to stop Compton, he rammed them with his truck.

Compton now faces additional charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony. He faces intentionally evading arrest, aggravated assault, and vandalism in two incidents where cruisers were damaged.

Compton is in jail on a $150,000 bond.

