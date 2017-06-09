Pup drops out of police academy for being 'too friendly'

Not everyone is cut out to be a police officer.

This apparently bodes true for both people and dogs.

One pup-in-training in Queensland, Australia, was forced to drop out of the academy because he was too friendly.

The sweet boy, Gavel, was fostered at the home of the Queensland governor after he was born from a line of officers, according to BBC.

Instead, Gavel was promoted to ‘Vice-Regal Dog’ and serves by welcoming guests to Queensland’s Government House.

Instead of hunting down bad boys, this good boy stays at home, watches rugby, and greets visitors to Queensland. What a life!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.