ENTER to WIN: The Bar-Kays Ticket Giveaway

Memphis police are investigating after a toddler was shot in the head Sunday evening.More >>
Memphis police are investigating after a toddler was shot in the head Sunday evening.More >>
An Ole Miss golfer held his own at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis this weekend. Braden Thornberry from Olive Branch, Mississippi tied for fourth Sunday.More >>
An Ole Miss golfer held his own at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis this weekend. Braden Thornberry from Olive Branch, Mississippi tied for fourth Sunday.More >>
A late night party in Memphis turned violent after an altercation sparks a hail of gunfire.More >>
A late night party in Memphis turned violent after an altercation sparks a hail of gunfire.More >>
A Memphis teen, who has been missing for a week, could be in danger or being held against her will, according to Memphis Police Department. Her parents are now desperate for her to come home.More >>
A Memphis teen, who has been missing for a week, could be in danger or being held against her will, according to Memphis Police Department. Her parents are now desperate for her to come home.More >>
A semi-truck fire is causing traffic to back up on I-40 in Arkansas between Forrest City and West Memphis.More >>
A semi-truck fire is causing traffic to back up on I-40 in Arkansas between Forrest City and West Memphis.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>