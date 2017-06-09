5K to benefit families impacted by addiction

Hearts of Hope and Healing is a group of parents and family members of addicts who are working to improve the treatment for and image of addicts.

This month, they are hosting a 5K race to benefit families whose lives have been torn apart by addiction.

The event kicks off Sunday, June 25, at noon through 3 p.m. at the Overton Park East Parkway Pavillion.

Raffle tickets for a two-night stay at the Landings Condiminiums on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas -- a $400 value -- are are also available for $10 each or six for $55.

To purchase tickets, call Polly at (901) 238-0422 or send an email to heartsforhopeandhealing@gmail.com. Tickets may also be purchased the day the event.

There will also be door prizes and free 5K t-shirts for everyone who registers by June 10.

