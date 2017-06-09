5 Great Things: People helping others

This week's 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South are all about people helping others, whether it's after the storm or on a soccer field.

Storms damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Memphis over Memorial Day weekend.

That's why WMC Action News 5 and United Way teamed up to help the agencies that are helping to remove trees, repair homes, and restock food pantries.

More than $12,000 was raised.

The money is only available to 501-c-3 nonprofits focused on meeting recovery needs.

Those charities must apply to the United Way by June 18 to get the funding.

FedEx Express named one of its airplanes in honor of a 10-year-old St. Jude patient.

The "Purple Eagle" program celebrates a current patient, who is also the son or daughter of a FedEx team member. It's the sixth year for the program.

This year, Calvin got to see his name branded in all its glory.

The FedEx Cessna Caravan airplane was unveiled at TPC Southwind, home to the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament being played there this week.

A barber in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is receiving plenty of praise online after sharing before and after pictures of a homeless man he gave a haircut and beard trim.

Dave Houston of Dooney's Barbershop posted the side-by-side pictures of the transformation—a post that has since been shared hundreds of times.

Houston said the man walked into the shop and said, "I hear you help people."

So Houston gave him a totally new look.

A Shelby County Schools teacher starts every class with a motivational mantra to focus his students and get them excited to succeed and videos of his efforts have gone viral on the internet.

Earlier this week, the social studies teacher at W.E.B. Du Bois Charter School, shared his teaching style on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ellen surprised Michael Scruggs with a former student who shared that he still uses his mentor's mantra.

You can see Scruggs' Ellen interview by clicking on the link to this story on our website.

Thanks to one high school student, dozens of children attended a soccer camp this week free of charge.

Sixteen-year-old Isabelle Faire footed the bill for the 40 or so 1st through 4th graders from Big Brothers Big Sisters through fundraisers and donations.

Each kid who attended the soccer camp was sent home with a free soccer ball so they can continue practicing.

