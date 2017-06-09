Study: chemotherapy may cause balance issues - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Study: chemotherapy may cause balance issues

(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(WMC) -

Just one chemotherapy treatment can cause nerve damage in cancer patients, putting them at risk for falls.

A new Ohio State University study followed 33 breast cancer patients being treated with Taxane-based chemotherapy.

After one treatment, researchers noticed a 28 percent increase in balance problems that got worse with more exposures.

Patients also showed a five percent reduction in walking speed after three cycles of chemotherapy.

Experts say these symptoms not only affect a patients' quality of life, but can impact their ability to receive treatment at all. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly