Study: chemotherapy may cause balance issues

Just one chemotherapy treatment can cause nerve damage in cancer patients, putting them at risk for falls.

A new Ohio State University study followed 33 breast cancer patients being treated with Taxane-based chemotherapy.

After one treatment, researchers noticed a 28 percent increase in balance problems that got worse with more exposures.

Patients also showed a five percent reduction in walking speed after three cycles of chemotherapy.

Experts say these symptoms not only affect a patients' quality of life, but can impact their ability to receive treatment at all.

