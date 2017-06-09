Police search for man riding stolen bicycle

A bicycle was stolen from the bed of a pickup truck on May 31 at the U Pull-It Auto Parts on North Watkins Street.

The two suspects parked next to the victim's vehicle and entered the business.

Upon returning to their vehicle, the suspects removed a mountain bike from the bed of the victim's truck.

One of the suspects was caught on camera riding the bicycle away from the scene.

If you have information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

