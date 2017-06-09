Man indicted in fatal 2015 hit-and-run

A Memphis man was indicted on vehicular homicide charges after a hit-and-run crash killed a man on a bicycle.

Justin Townsend, 26, was hit and killed on October 9, 2015. He was found dead on the side of Thomas Street early in the morning.

Antrone D. Williams, 31, was arrested after a Crime Stoppers tip led investigators to a damaged vehicle believed to have been used in the hit-and-run.

"It's going to be hard, very hard, but we have to, we have to get through it," Townsend's fiance' Tabitha Garita said after his death.

Williams was indicted Friday on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and vehicular homicide.

Williams is currently free on bond.

