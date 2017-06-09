I-55 improvements to cause nightly lane closures in West Memphis

The children who started the fire that destroyed two houses Friday morning are now being charged with arson.More >>
Round 2 of the FedEx St. Jude Classic hit the green at TPC Southwind on Friday.More >>
I-55 northbound lanes in West Memphis, Arkansas, will alternately close for the instillation of updated weight in motion hardware beginning Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17.More >>
The Memphis Police Department is working to make sure children across the area are staying safe on their bikes this summer by providing a bike safety and awareness program called "Ride Outside the Box."More >>
A brand-new bicycle sharing program will soon make it easier to bike around the city. The creators didn't just do it for tourists, as you might expect. They also had you in mind.More >>
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.More >>
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.More >>
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.More >>
