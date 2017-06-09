I-55 improvements to cause nightly lane closures in West Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

I-55 northbound lanes in West Memphis, Arkansas, will alternately close for the instillation of updated weight in motion hardware beginning Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17.

The closures will take place nightly between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department.

