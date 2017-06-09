Children playing with trash sparks fire, 2 homes destroyed

Two Northaven homes went up in flames Friday morning.

The first started at a home on Bitter Creek after 11 a.m.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell said a group of children was burning trash at their home when the house caught fire.

The fire quickly spread to Sharona Hill's home next door, and she too lost everything.

“I don't have anything,” Hill said. “I have a 2-week-old baby and everything that I need and have for him is in my house.”

Firefighters evacuated the area in fear the fire would spread further, but the blaze was eventually extinguished.

Farrell said four children, ages 10-14, were home alone when the fire began.

“Unsupervised children, summertime, they're out of school, and you've got to keep your eyes on these kids,” Farrell said.

The two homes were completely destroyed, and the families are now displaced.

Memphis Fire Department officials said there are no burn permits issued in that area, so any burning would be illegal.

Luckily, there were no injuries.

