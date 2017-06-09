Memphis 100 launched to celebrate good news in Memphis

WMC Action News 5 has teamed up with KQ Communications to kick-start the Memphis 100.

The Memphis 100 will bring readers unique stories from the Bluff City in 100-word stories or 100-second videos.

Memphis 100 focuses on positive stories including arts, entertainment, sports, dining, innovation, education, community-building, and more.

Memphis 100 is a free website that publishes stories bi-weekly.

Brix Fowler will tell you more about the exciting new news service tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

