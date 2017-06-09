4 men indicted in drive-by murder of teen

Four men were indicted on first-degree murder charges after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at a party.

Terrance Maxwell, 15, was shot and killed on January 21 and a 16-year-old was wounded when the group of men fired shots from a passing car.

A neighbor said the party had been going on about two hours when it turned violent, starting with a fight between two girls in the middle of the street.

Terrian Hawkins, 19, Marcellus Williams, 18, Marquez Banks, 20, and Vernon Houston, 20, are all charged and indicted in the murder. They are all in jail without bond.

