Explore Bike Share announced launch of 600-bike system in Memphis

Explore Bike Share, a local 501(c)3 with a mission to develop and implement a bike share system in Memphis, announced its contract agreement with B-Cycle to bring a 600-bike system to Memphis by Spring 2018, according to a release.

The B-Cycle Dash system, which has several features including a forward-facing, turn-by-turn touchscreen GPS, will enter Memphis as the largest bike share system of its kind in the nation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially partner with Memphis to offer a truly revolutionary type of bike share system,” said Bob Burns, President of B-Cycle. “Explore Bike Share’s mission is empowering to our work, and we’re proud to share the latest technology and largest, most robust type of system to date—the B-Cycle Dash Smart Bike—with the Memphis community."

