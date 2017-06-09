Former Lady Tiger golfer qualifies for U.S. Women's Open

A former University of Memphis women's golfer qualified for the 2017 U.S. Women's Open.

Marissa Steen, who played at Memphis from 2008-2012 and is a current LPGA tour member, shot a two-under at a sectional qualifier at Woodlands Country Club in Texas to qualify.

This is the second time Steen, who is the only Memphis graduate to play on the LPGA Tour, has qualified for the U.S. Women's Open with the first time being in 2014 when she missed the cut.

This year's U.S. Women's Open will be July 13-16 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

