Man indicted in Sept. 2016 vehicular homicide

A Memphis man has been indicted on reckless vehicular homicide charges following a one-car crash last year.

Travis Brownlee, 28, was also indicted on charges of driving with a suspended license during the crash.

Investigators said on Sept. 13, 2016, Brownlee was driving near Shelby Drive and Gill Road when his vehicle left the road, struck a wooden pole, and went head-on into a drainage ditch.

Tequoia Scales, 27, was a front passenger in the vehicle and was killed during the crash. A 22-month-old girl in the vehicle was treated at a hospital for non-critical injuries.

Brownlee is free on $20,000 bond.

