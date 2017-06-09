Downtown creeper caught on camera

New surveillance video, now in the hands of investigators, may corroborate a Memphis woman's account she was accosted by a man while out walking her dog.



For more than an hour before sunrise last Saturday cameras on a couples' home captured a truck prowling through their downtown neighborhood. It's path was identical to the one Nikki Dildine told us about earlier this week.



“I saw a guy get in a truck at the blue monkey parking lot. And then he turned down my street. Pulled a U-turn. Sped past me and then took a really quick right on the next street,” said Dildine.



The erratic driving put her on alert, but when she saw the man out of his truck she was alarmed.



“Once I saw him toward me I just trusted my instincts. I knew something just wasn't right about it,” said Dildine.



Dildine says the man followed close behind as she rushed back to her condo with her dogs. Once inside her complex, Dildine says the man began to touch himself while saying vulgar things toward her.



Dildine's post on the social media app NextDoor sparked curiosity for neighbors Kris Kourdeouvelis and Sharon Gray.



“I decided I would take a look to see if we might have something. I was really surprised at what we did have,” said Kris Kourdeouvelis.



Not only did their camera catch what appears to be the man Dildine encountered that morning, but it shows in the hour leading up to this encounter what appears to be the same man in the same truck driving laps through the area.Even getting out and walking

around up on the train tracks and then near Dildine's building.



“He definitely had intentions. Bad intentions,” said Sharon Gray.



“He has been around the neighborhood for a lot longer than the time that he followed that lady home,” Kourdeouvelis.



Dildine showed investigators the video Friday afternoon.



We've learned at least one other woman reported to police having a similar encounter with the man...potentially now caught on

tape.

